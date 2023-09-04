Delta Gov Approves Appointment Of  Ogboru, Clark, Seven Others As Special Advisers

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborovwroi has approved the appointment of Barr. Michael Ogboru and eight others as Special Advisers.

This was contained in a statement on Monday signed by the Secretary to the State Governemnt, Dr. Kingsley Emu.

Michael, son to Great Ovedje Ogboru, was the House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for Ethiope Federal Constituency in the 2023 elections.

Others who made the list include Hon. Barr. Charles Whomrowho Oniyere, Hon. Ebikeme Clark, Mr. Sylvester Oromoni, Hon. Shedrack Ekene Rapu, Dr. Donald Onyibe Peterson, Dr. Goodnews G. Agbi, Hon. Peter Uviejitobor and Chief Nath Azuka Igbadi.

According to the statement, “the date for the swearing-in of the Special Advisers will be announced in due course.

