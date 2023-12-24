Delta Gov Announces Approval Of Two Fresh Major Appointments

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta state Governor, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has approved the appointment of Dr. Festus Goziem Okubor as Chief Strategist and Prof. Hope Eghagha as Education Consultant.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr. Kingsley Emu, the appointments were with immediate effect.

Dr. Okubor has chaired the Boards of Delta State Hospital Management and Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-uku.

He was also Commissioner of Information and Culture as well as Health.

He was appointed Chairman, Governing Council of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro on December 12, 2019.

While Eghagha is a professor in English at the University of Lagos where he teaches Literature.

NewsGuru

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com