Delta Gov 2023: PDP Clears Oborevwori, Gbagi, Otuaro, Edevbie, Eight Others

LAGOS MAY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP Governorship Screening Committee in the South-South geopolitical zone, headed by Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, weekend, cleared all 12 aspirants from Delta State, who appeared before it in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

Those cleared by the committee, according to inside sources, include; Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori; former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi; Deputy Governor of the State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, former Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Olorogun David Edevbie and former Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Development, Olorogun Fred Majemite.

Also cleared are; Senator James Manager, representing Delta South, former Delta State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor (SAN); Deacon Chris Iyovwaye; erstwhile Delta lawmaker, Chief Ejaife Odebala, former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mr Onajefe-Gift Bright Edejewhro; Mr. Lucky Ohworode Idike and Chief Abel Oghenevo Esievo.

All the 12 cleared aspirants were issued with provisional clearance certificate to participate in the May 12 gubernatorial primaries to elect the PDP flag bearer in the 2023 general election.

In another development, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, DRTC, has told Monarchs in the State not to get themselves involved in partisan politics.

Vanguard