Delta Gov 2023: Otuaro Storms Ughelli North, Promises To Re-Enegise Okowa’s Achievements If Elected

LAGOS MARCH 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Deputy Governor and Governorship Aspirant, Deacon Kingsley Utuaro, received a great and well attended reception during his visit to Ughelli North Local Government Area on Thursday 10th March, 2022, in continuation of his consultation tour of the twenty five Local Government.

The gathering had in attendance Ughelli North PDP local government Executives, ward Exco Chairmen and members, Councilors, Leaders of the party in Ughelli North, amongst others.

Speaking to the gathering of party faithfuls, the state Deputy Government and Governorship Aspirant, Deacon Kingsley Utuaro, appreciated them for the great reception and honour accorded him, adding that it goes to show their true commitment to a greater tomorrow for Delta state.

Deacon Utuaro thanked them for their total support for the Okowa lead administration, and also for their support during the election into office of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, recounting the huge vote received from the local government area.

While mentioning some of the achievements of the Okowa administration which he reminded them is rounding up; the Governorship Aspirant stressed that it was important to ensure that only someone who can continue the good work of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa should be allowed to assume the office as next Governor of Delta state.

The Governorship aspirant stressed how qualified he is to continue the legacy of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa being an integral part of the Government and due to his knowledge and understanding of the set-goals of the Okowa lead Administration.

In his response, the Ughelli North PDP acting party Chairman: Mr Esenone Otoroba, appreciated the State Deputy Governor for the visit, describing him as a true Deltan who has no doubt, played a positive role in the success story of the Okowa lead administration.

He charged him to put his ambition in the hands of God, as power belongs to God, and further appealed to him to remember the good people of Ughelli North.

Also speaking, the Coordinator of Ughelli North KBO Beyond Bridges 2023, Olorogun Allison Ogidigben, praised Deacon Kingsley Utuaro for always putting the wellbeing of Deltans first, describing him as a none tribal politician who carries all along.

He assured him of KBO Beyond Bridges 2023 Ughelli North readiness in ensuring success towards his ambition.

Ughelli North PDP Leaders present at the event prayed for Deacon Kingsley Utuaro to succeed in his Governorship ambition.