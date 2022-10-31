Delta Gov 2023: Omo-Agege, Sheriff Oborevwori Trade Words Over Performance

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2023 general election, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and his PDP counterpart, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, have traded words over performance and a rule-by-proxy agenda.

While Oborevwori stated that APC in the state has nothing to campaign with, Omo-Agege, deputy senate president, accused Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of plotting third and fourth term by proxy after “betraying” the south and should not be trusted over his support to any candidate. The PDP candidate who spoke weekend at Egborode, Okpe council area of Delta State when members of Team Siakpere for Sheriff Oborevwori 2023 hosted him to celebrate and honour him, noted that APC has killed the economy with Nigerians facing challenges of poverty and insecurity, even as he maintained that the party has no visible project that could be used to campaign.

“APC has nothing to campaign with in Delta State. They have not done anything in Delta State. Let them come, we are ready for the campaigns. They have not done anything in Delta State.

“What they have succeeded in doing is bringing poverty. The economy is dead. Insecurity in Nigeria is something you can’t talk about. Yet somebody said he wants to come and contest under that party in Delta State. We are waiting for APC in the state,” Oborevwori said.

However, Omo-Agege said Okowa should be reminded that at the build-up to the presidential primaries of political parties, governors of the southern states had said the next president of the country should come from the region but Okowa betrayed the region.

He hosted a meeting of southern governors here in Asaba where a resolution was taken that it was the turn for a southern president. But he turned around to betray his people. We must work to truncate his

ambition. He can’t go anywhere,” he added.

The senator also stated that there is a need for APC to take charge of Delta which is currently governed by the PDP administration.

“Here in Delta, 2023 is our turn. The decision has been taken and that is what I have come here today to tell you all,” Omo-Agege stated. Our Rescue Mission In Abia Unstoppable, Says APC

Leadership