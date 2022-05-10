Delta Gov 2023: Oja R’Urhobo Supports UPU On Choice Of Edevbie As PDP Best Candidate

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Strategic group of Urhobo nation, Oja R’Urhobo 2023 (Urhobo Y’ Oteri} comprising of Urhobo traditional leaders, the Urhobo Progress Union and a conglomeration of Urhobo associations and intelligentsia with the objective of ensuring that an Urhobo of Delta Central becomes the Governor of Delta State in 2023 has thrown their weight behind Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) choice of Delta State Gubernatorial Aspirant, Olorogun David Edevbie as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) best governorship candidate in 2023 election.

The group in a statement signed by Chief (Dr) Celilia Ibru, Olorogun (Dr) Peter Igho, Chief Francis Ifie and other thirty seven prominent leaders and personalities of Urhobo nation made available to Urhobotoday.com commended the courage of Urhobo aspirants that have purchased the governorship forms, but however noted that the decision of the UPU to endorse Olorogun David Edevbie was based on the need for the Urhobo nation to present a common front to ensure that Delta Central produces the next Governor of the State.

“The UPU’s choice of Olorogun David Edevbie as the best Candidate of the PDP after a rigorous engagement with all Delta Central PDP Governorship aspirants is acceptable by us and aligns with the processes we have initiated to present the best Urhobo candidate for the PDP. We also believe that Olorogun David Edevbie has the right leadership credentials and requisite experience to provide good governance for Delta State.

“The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) was founded on the 3rd of November 1931 and at 90 years old, it remains Nigeria’s oldest surviving socio-cultural organization. The UPU was founded at a critical time the Urhobo people needed direction and unity. We respect the UPU and note that the union is bigger than all of us and must be revered. We affirm our strong support for the UPU under the leadership of Olorogun Moses Taiga and call on Urhobo sons and daughters to close ranks in upholding our legacy institution.,” the statement read.

The Group which equally appreciated the fact that UPU’s decision was also to prevent the FRAGMENTATION of Urhobo votes during the primaries believed that it would be a miscalculation for Urhobo nation to go into the primaries with over ten aspirants.

Consequently the Group has officially extended an invitation to Olorogun David Edevbie to engage with all sons and daughters of the Urhobo nation and indeed all Deltans through a virtual platform at an agreed date.

It added that the purpose is to share his vision and plans for Delta State as well as to engage with all the stakeholders who have reacted one way or the other towards the UPU’s endorsement as we believe in dialogue and strategic interactions in the governance of the State.

“We strongly recommend that the UPU should replicate the same process for the APC and indeed other parties who have Urhobo candidates as their frontline aspirants in order todemonstrate fairness and equity.The goal is to ensure that a Delta State Governor of Urhobo extraction is produced come 2023 irrespective of political party.

“We humbly appeal tohis Excellency Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to support the UPU endorsement of Olorogun David Edevbie as it aligns with his call for the UPU to choose one candidate. We also call on our brothers and sisters from Delta North and Delta South to support Delta Central as we have always supported them in time past. The principle of power rotation implies that it is the TURN of Delta Central and therefore we ask that only URHOBO candidates be allowed to contest the Governorship election across the parties.We believe that the endorsement by UPU will help to promote equity and above all good governance in Delta State,” the Group stated.