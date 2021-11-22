Delta Gov 2023: E.K.Clark Group Denies Rumour Of Endorsement Of Kenneth Gbagi

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Members of E.K. Clark Solidarity For Okowa has distanced themselves from rumour making the rounds that they have endorsed Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Gubernatorial Aspirant Chief Kennet Gbagi as their governorship candidate.

A statement signed by the National Publicity and Coordinator of E.K.Clark Solidiarity For Okowa, Prince Akpo Abugo made available to journalists disclosed that they did not endorse any Governorship candidate and would not do so immediately.

“We did not endorse any governorship candidate and we would not do so immediately. We will be guided as a group to follow the guidance of our national leader, Chief E.K.Clark and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on who to support and endorsed. In order words, where Okowa and our National leader goes there we shall go with them,” the statement read.

The Group therefore stated that because of the political meaning this investiture had raised and continued to, they as a group have suspended further investiture on any governorship aspirants as their patron.

Recalling what happened, the group said they only visited Gbagi to honour him with an investiture for his long support and association to their Principal, Chief Edwin Clark, his loyalty and commitment to PDP as one of its foundation member and his human development gesture.

According to the statement, “We on Saturday 20th November 2021, we honoured Chief (Barr.) Kenneth Gbagi as one of our national patron. He was not the first as we have similarly honoured Bashorun Askia Ogieh, MD/CEO of DESOPADEC for his transformational leadership within the oil producing communities in Delta state and beyond, but to our surprised the investiture on Gbagi has been misunderstood and given different colouration to please personal interest.

“We urge the public not to read political meaning into a simple investiture that came in political clime that we are. We have not and will not endorse any governorship candidate except when the governor and our national leader instruct us to.

“Because of the political meaning this investiture had raised and continued to, we have as a group suspended further investiture on any governorship aspirants as our patron. We thank the general public, the leadership of the PDP for reaching out and clerifications made, once again we thank all but assured all of our continual support, loyalty and commitment to the PDP, Governor Okowa and our national leader Chief(Dr) E.K.Clark.”