Delta Gov. 2023: Delta Icon Visits PFN, OAIC, Solicits For Prayers, Support

The high powered delegation of Delta Icon was led by Hon. Justice Vincent Ofesi, a former high court judge in Delta State.While disclosing the reason for the visit to Executives of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Justice Ofesi informed the clergymen that the Delta Icon sought for the prayers and support of religious leaders in the state to enable the group achieve it’s set aims, objectives and to present the vision and mission of the group to the respected men of God.Ofesi further disclosed that the group stands with the present rotational leadership agreement existing in the state and thus it is the wish of the group for Delta Central Senatorial District to produce the governor of the State come 2023.While presenting a copy of the handbook of Delta Icon to the clergymen, Ofesi noted that the group also wants a governor who will consolidate on the achievements of the present governor of Delta State, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who has done credibly well in terms of infrastructural and human capital development.“Delta Icon is a group of prominent Deltans; professionals, academics, development practitioners, religious leaders, community and grass root leaders, and accomplished rights activists, drawn from the three senatorial districts and all ethnic nationalities in the state. They are committed to the development of a greater, more united, developed, prosperous, safe and stronger Delta; through the consolidation of the achievements of the Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa’s administration in good governance, development and prosperity in the post 2023 era.”“We came to solicit the prayers and support of our respected clergymen in our quest to have a governor who will consolidate on the achievements of this present administration, because prayer is the key. We cannot start anything without consulting God Almighty”“We also wish to use this opportunity to present our vision and mission to you our fathers, so as to help us preach the good news of Delta Icon to all nooks and crannies of the state, because we know you have the ears of majority of persons in the state”.“We want a governor that will be governor of all and not a governor of a segment of the state. And we are presently x-raying the several candidates presently showing interest for the gubernatorial seat and our position will be made known soonest”. Ofesi said.Responding, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi, Chairman, Delta State Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and General Overseer of Heroes of Faith Ministries, thanked the delegation for honoring the fellowship with their visit. He noted that the group was the first to consider the church as a point of call and as such the PFN in Delta State will work with the group in ensuring a God fearing governor emerges in the state come 2023.Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi said “Christians especially in Nigeria are concerned now more than ever who governs them. We want good governance, we want a God fearing governor who will deliver the dividends of democracy to our people. We are happy that you decided to visit the church, since you have honored us with your visit, God will honor your every desire. We will work with you in ensuring that a God fearing governor emerges come 2023”.Dignitaries present at the visit includes Hon. Justice Vincent Ofes (Rtd), Bishop Kinsley Enakirerhi, Pastor Anne Okafor, Bishop Abos Willie, Secretary PFN, Bishop Sam Oyede, Rev. Dr. O. K. Martins and all Delta state executive of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.In similar vein, the Delta Icon was received today by the Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), Delta State chapter led by Archbishop J. M. O. Arharwarian who welcomed and prayed for the success of the quest of Delta Icon.