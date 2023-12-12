Delta: Generator Fumes kill Two Lovers In Ogborikoko

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A young man and his girlfriend have died after having reportedly inhaled fumes from a generating set locked inside their apartment overnight in Ugborikoko community, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The PUNCH gathered that the man, whose identity was not readily available, had just celebrated his girlfriend’s birthday party together with the lover, at a nightclub.

It was gathered that on leaving the party, the duo left the club and went to the lady’s shop, and put on the generating set inside before sleeping off, and they died before daybreak.

The lifeless bodies of the two lovers were reportedly recovered in the room by neighbours in the early hours of Monday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident during a telephone chat with journalists on Tuesday.

Punch

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com