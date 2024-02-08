Delta: Gas Explosion Razes 1,200 Wooden Stores In Okpanam-Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-More than 1,200 stalls have been gutted by fire at Hausa market along Asaba-Benin Expressway in Okpanam, the Delta State capital following a gas explosion.

PUNCH Online gathered that no death was recorded but one person was reportedly injured in the inferno which destroyed goods and food items among others.

An eyewitness said that the fire has left many traders homeless since some of them also reside in the wooden structures that were razed.

The eyewitness explained that the fire was caused by an explosion from a gas cylinder.

The eyewitness said, “It is a massive land occupying stores built with wooden structures. They have different activities taking place there.

“Somebody that sells noodles there was preparing noodles and there was an explosion from the gas cylinder he was using.

“The entire market went into flames with the harmattan breeze that is a catalyst on its own and the fire spread across.

According to the leader of the community, there were over 1,200 stores and just about 20 stores were spared.”

Similarly, some structures went up in flames at Obulu-Okiti community, Aniocha South Local Government Area of State, in the early hours of Wednesday as a result of suspected activities of illegal dealers of petroleum products.

“It was learnt that some persons engaged in the illegal sales of petroleum products otherwise called the ‘black market’ at the location where the incident occurred.

A source said, “It was a wooding structure and people are living in part of it.

“A young man that lives there with his family who took his child to the hospital, but on coming back, his belongings were gone.”

When contacted, the Director of Delta State Fire Service, Mr. Eugene Oziwelle, confirmed the incident, saying it was true without further explanation on the incident as reported to the Service.

He said, “Yes, it is true”

In January, two youths in their early 20s reportedly set ablaze a building housing eight shops along Palm-Groove Road in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

They were said to have fled the scene immediately after they set the building on fire.

One of the victims and owner of an eatery located within one of the shops told journalists that he “woke up around 3am as a result of the petrol smell.”

Punch

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com