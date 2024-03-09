Delta FRSC Nabs 31 Motorists For Traffic Violations, Books  8 For Not Installing Speed Limit Devices

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 9TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Delta State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, on Friday arrested 31 motorists for traffic violations in the state.

It also booked eight vehicles for not installing speed limiting devices.

FRSC Delta State Sector Commander, Bassy Eshiet, revealed this at the first Sector Commander’s Special Intervention Patrol along Asaba-Benin and Asaba-Onitsha highway.

He said the patrol was in compliance with the Corps Marshal’s directives for commands to stem road accidents.

“The 2024 patrol was in collaboration with armed policemen from Delta State Police Command to stem the tide of traffic impunity by motorists which can lead to crashes if not checked.

“A total of 31 traffic violators were arrested and booked for 42 offenses.

“Also, eight vehicles were booked for not installing speed limiting devices to regulate their speed, which is one of the major causes of Road Traffic Crash in Delta.

“One vehicle for overloading, one vehicle booked for projected load in excess of prescribed limit, while one mini truck carrying goods and passengers was also arrested,” he said.

According to him, the blood pressure, sugar level and other vital signs of arrested motorists were checked, adding that the agency engaged the offenders in public enlightenment before payment, and enforcement with officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

