Delta: Flawed Presidential Election Impact Negatively On Ughelli Residents

LAGOS MARCH 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ripples of the 2023 Presidential Election in Nigeria, allegedly flawed with irregularities, have started impacting negatively on so many residents of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

They have declared their intentions not to participate in the Governorship Election, slated for Saturday, March 11, 2023 in the state.

Some residents, especially women, who spoke on the aftermath of the Presidential Election, declared in favour of the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Bola Tinubu, said they would not bother to vote in the governorship election.

One of them, Deaconess Hope Akatika, said she had lost faith in the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), adding that if INEC could rig the election in favour of a political party, then it was useless making efforts to go for the governorship election.

Deaconess Akatika said she voted during the Presidential Election because she was assured that votes would count, but was surprised that the election was rigged in some states by political office holders and their recruited thugs.

She said those who perpetrated the wicked act were still alive and would do same during the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Another resident, Mrs Dora Oru, who also spoke in the same manner, said it was regrettable that all her efforts in going to the village where she registered to vote were in vain.

She concluded by saying that there was no need voting in the Governorship Election since votes no longer counted in Nigeria.

On her part, Mrs Ejiro Ojiyovwi, a staunch supporter of the Obedient Movement, said it was regrettable that Obi was robbed of the presidential position.

She said Obi was the last hope of the common man in Nigeria, just as she added that INEC had killed the interest and hope of the electorate in a single breath.

Others who spoke also expressed dissatisfaction over the conduct of INEC during the election, making one to conclude that what would happen in the governorship election could be best imagined.

