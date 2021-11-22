Delta: Five Feared Dead In Renewed Crisis Between Urhobo and Ijaw Communities

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than five persons were reported to have lost their lives when Urhobo community of Aladja and their neighbouring Ijaw community of Ogbeh-Ijaw clashed in a renewed battled..

Though details of the renewed crisis between Aladja Community in Udu Local Government Area and Ogbe – Ijoh in Warri South – West Local Government Area, both in Delta State, were still sketchy as at 6pm Sunday November 21 when this report was filed and published, an Aladja indigene by the name Daniel Gbikeke, an African traditionalist, has been confirmed dead, while it was speculated that there were four casualties from the Ogbe – Ijoh end.

Report monitored from Fresh Angle International revealed that Daniel Gbikeke, like in the past, refused to run when the Ogbe – Ijoh fighters stormed the area where he lived in the wee hours of Sunday November 21, relying heavily on his traditional power, but was overran and he fell.

He was reportedly rushed to an unnamed hospital in Udu Local Government Area by fighters from Aladja, but died Sunday afternoon.

Although sources who could not confirm the claim that four casualties were recorded from Ogbe – Ijoh Community as corroborated an earlier story by a serving political leader in Warri South – West Local Government Area (name withheld) that the situation had been brought under control by soldiers who waded in, positioning at the disputed border (land) apparently to avoid escalation of the recurring age – long ethnic conflict, which successive governments in Delta State, have failed to resolve.

The first community to strike in this renewed onslaught, remained a subject of conflicting statements as at press time, Fresh Angle International scooped that the shootout started at about 12:00 am Sunday November 21 and lasted till daybreak, before security men intervened, even as unconfined testimony claimed some houses were burnt.

A Pastor, from Ogbe – Ijoh, was reportedly killed recently, allegedly by youths from Aladja and that had led to fresh tension in the area, before the latest gun battle.

