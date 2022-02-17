Delta: First Rain Wrecks Havoc In Uvwie, Blows Off Roofs, Cuts Off Electricity Cables

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The first rain of the year that came with a strong wind has blown off the roofs of some shops into the middle of the main road, opposite the Okito Junction on Jakpa Road in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The wind, which started at about 3:30 pm, was so strong that it raised a lot of dust, leaving some electric polls endangered with some cables cut off.

One of the owners of the destroyed shops stated that no one was hurt by the blown off roof, explaining that no tricycle or car was in the spot where the roof had landed.

The owners of the the shops who were worried about the security of their goods, lamented bitterly over the sad situation of their shops, stating that it would cost a lot to fix the roofs.

It was immediately arranged to clear off the blown off roof from the road.

Delta Bulletin