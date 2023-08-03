Delta First Lady Tobore Oborevwori’s  Pet Project To Focus On Assisting The Vulnerable

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Wife of Delta Governor, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori on Wednesday, introduced her pet project, ‘You Matter Charity Foundation’, with key focus on helping vulnerable individuals in the society especially children with autism.

Deaconess Oborevwori who announced the project during a meeting with the wives of honourable members of the state assembly and chairpersons of the 25 local government areas at government house, Asaba, said that the non-governmental and non-profit organization was in support of her husband’s M.O.R.E Agenda for Deltans.

Riding on the vision to create a society where everyone feels valued no matter their background with the motto, ‘Everybody is Somebody’, the governor’s wife said, You Matter Charity Foundation will advocate for accessible healthcare and right to education for every child, women empowerment, elimination of gender based violence and drug abuse, and carry out various outreaches to impact rural dwellers across all communities in the state.

While seeking for the cooperation of the women towards the project, she noted that the foundation is open for collaboration from well meaning individuals and corporate organizations.

She said,“We appeal for your kind donations as we run this course for the good of all. Your support will be needed as we carry out these programs round the state. Get ready and join the train so we can reach our brothers and sisters at the grassroots.

“We believe that with a sincere show of concern and expression of love for the vulnerable, they will become valuable and create a world where everybody is somebody”.

In their separate remarks, the lawmakers’ wives led by the wife of the Honourable Speaker, Mrs Timiebi Guwor and the Chairperson of Chairpersons, Mrs Rachel Onoyake, thanked God for the victory of His Excellency; Rt. Hon. Sherriff Oborevwori during the last election and further congratulated the Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori on the successful assumption of office.

They pledged their support and commitment for the First Lady’s pet project and prayed for the success of the administration of Governor Oborevwori.