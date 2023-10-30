Delta: Filling Stations Suspend Sale Of Fuel In Uvwie Over Price Hike

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Most filling stations in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State have taken a break from selling of petroleum products over the increment in the prices of the products.

It was gathered that most stations sold petrol in the early hours of Saturday for N600 to N620 per litre, but were no longer selling by noon due to the change in the price.

A sales personnel at one of the filling stations, who pleaded anonymity, stated that their manager said they could not get refill because of the cost and had asked them to wait for further instructions.

“We hear the new price may be up to #650 or more, but we don’t know if we will still sell today because what we sold this morning was the left over of yesterday. We are waiting for further instructions from the manager,” she said.

The manager of another filling station stated that the increment was affecting their purchasing power.

“We did not sell at all today because we could not buy; we are not sure of the new price yet,” he said.

Some transporters have added N50 to their charges, given that they had bought fuel from the black market at N700 to N900 per litre.

Delta Bulletin

