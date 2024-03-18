Delta: Falana Urges FG To Halt Military Reprisal Attack On Okuoma Community

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Human Rights Lawyer Femi Falana has urged the federal government to prohibit any form of reprisal attack on residents by military personnel who may want to lash out.

He also urged the military to halt the destruction of innocent people’s property in the incident’s hot zone, stating that such an act violates both local and international law.

There is tension in Okuoma community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State where 16 military personnel were killed on Thursday and a reprisal attack by the military on Sunday led to several buildings being razed and multiple arrests made.

But President Bola Tinubu has vowed not to let those responsible for the deaths of the Nigerian Army operatives go unpunished.

Reacting to the incident, Falana said having regard to the destruction of Odi and Zaki Biam over the killing of soldiers, the authorities ought to have taken adequate measures to prevent the attack and burning of the affected villages.

“Given the tragic turn of events, I call on the military authorities to halt the destruction of the properties of innocent people in the warring communities. It ought to be pointed out that collective punishment is a serious offence under domestic and international law.”

“Therefore, the Delta State Government should ensure that the murder suspects and arsonists among the civilians and soldiers are fished out and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to other criminal elements in society.

The military is also being accused of a double standard in the way it has responded to the killing of its men in Okuoma Delta state. Social media is awash with comparisons of what happened in Okuoma to what happened recently in Shiroro, Niger State, where 36 military officers were killed and a helicopter was brought down and there were no reprisal attacks from the military.

