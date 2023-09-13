Delta Election Tribunal Removes APC’s Alapala, Orders Rerun For Burutu North House of Assembly

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The lawmaker representing Burutu Constituency 1 in the Delta State House of Assembly, Alapala Anthony Ebitonmo has been sacked.

Alapala’s victory at the March 18 poll was annulled by the State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal siting in Asaba on Tuesday.

Passing judgment, the tribunal held that the election recorded over-voting in certain units in Ward 4 and 11.

The court subsequently ordered a rerun in three units in Ward 4, and one unit in Ward 11 in the constituency.

It also ordered for INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return it issued to Alapala and conduct a rerun within 90 days.

Alapala of the All Progressives Congress was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, ahead of Asupa Forteta of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

