Delta: Eighteen Youth Corps Members Escape Death In Bus Explosion

LAGOS DECEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than 18 serving members of the National Youth Service Corps in Delta State escaped death by a whisker when a commercial bus conveying them from the orientation camp at Issele-Uku, in the Aniocha North Local Government Area of the State en route to Warri, went up in flames.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday, December 15, 2021.

Sources said the bus suddenly burst into flames along the way, but no life was lost.

It was learnt that some corps members lost their valuables, including luggage and phones, which were burnt in the bus.

The state NYSC Public Relations Officer, Mr Chidi Nnorom, said, “We thank God no life was lost.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, could not be reached for comment as of the time of filing this report.

Punch