Delta: Effurun Traders, Osubi Residents Appeal For Pedestrian Bridge At PTI Junction

LAGOS FEBRUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The traders in Effurun and residents of Osubi Town have pleaded with the Delta State Government to construct a pedestrian bridge at PTI Junction in Uvwie Local Government area of the state.

The appeal became urgent when a woman returning from the market was knocked down while crossing the road by a fast moving car.

Speaking to newsmen, a residence of Osubi Town, Mrs Joy Nicolas described the junction as the most difficult road to cross in the locality, especially during the rush hours of the day, adding that the expressway was for vehicle on high speed and not safe to cross on foot.

A trader at the junction who pleaded anonymity lamented over constant accident, saying that the only way out was to construct a footbridge for the pedestrians.

Mr. Sunday Egbo who commended Governor Okowa for fulfilling his electioneering campaign agenda and promises also made an appeal to the state government to urgently construct the pedestrians bridge to save lives.

Delta Bulletin News