Delta: EFCC Declares Two Brothers From Ughelli South  Wanted Over N330m Fraud

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared two siblings wanted for allegedly obtaining N330m under false pretences.

In a statement issued by the agency’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Wednesday, the anti-graft agency disclosed that 55-year-old Faith Onoja and 44-year-old Emmanuel Onoja, both from Ughelli south local government area of Delta State were wanted by the EFCC.

According to the statement, Faith’s last known address is “Close to celestial church, Ekrovie new layout, old egini road, Orhuehorun, Delta state” while Emmanuel’s last known address is “No 6. Jasmison Street NPDC/ND Western Estate, Warri, Delta State.”

The EFCC stated that “anybody with useful information as to their whereabouts should contact the commission” in its offices nationwide.

