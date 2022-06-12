Delta: Driver Commended For Driving A Burning Fuel Ladden Truck Out Of Residential Area

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 12 (URHOBOTODAY)-A Nigerian man, Ejiro Otarigho, has been hailed as a hero after risking his life to rescue some citizens by driving a burning truck out of a residential area.

To reduce the risk of a flaming truck exploding in a densely populated residential neighborhood in Agbarho Town, Ughelli North, Delta State, Otarigho drove it to a sparsely populated location.

The Delta State government’s senior special assistant, Agba Abraham, revealed that the heroic driver is alive and well after sharing videos of him on Facebook.

In the video shared, Otarigho was seen driving the vehicle to a wooded path where there were no residences or stores nearby.

“This truck driver Mr Ejiro Otarigho deserve a National Honours for averting National disaster that would have destroyed sources of lives and properties in Agbarho Town, Ughelli North LGA. See how the driver risk his life to divert the truck from town to safe environment. I urge revelant Authority both National and State to act. I have spoken to Mr Ejiro, he is safe and healthy”, Agba Abraham said.

He wrote on Facebook, “I just spoke with the Heroic driver Mr Ejiro Otarigho, he is Hail and healthy. Let’s continue to share this post until relevant Agency act”. Watch the video below:

Nigerian took to his comment section as they praised Otarigho for his generosity. Some reactions are shown below:

Edwuvie Avi said, “The sight is frightening but he put up an heroic act! Kudos to fejiro, he is life safer! And God bless you the political czar and my leader!”

Obiayo Henry Chibuike said, “When I see people like this driver . I am always rest assured that our lands would be cleansed from evil people and be good someday . There is hope for Nigeria , there is hope for Biafra , there is hope for Africa”.

Idoro Jennifer Onoriode said, “God will surely bless this driver for saving lifes yesterday God reward you for this bravery act I am so grateful for what you did yesterday here in Agbarho we are grateful to God and u”.

Kenneth Nnamani said, “Indeed, this was purely the hands of God on the driver, he deserves national awards. glory be to God in all, who through this man has saved a lot of life and livelihoods”.

John Ogbogu said, “indeed this man deserves a national honour… Such a selfless act! Abeg, Bar. in any capacity this man can be recognized please let’s do”.

Charles Ejiroghene said, “This driver must not be left unrecognized. We thank God for his genuine heart that made him to manage the situation to avert a monumental disaster”.

Osiobe Blessing said, “Hope the drive is safe? May God Almighty bless him real good, he is a hero, I celebrate him.”