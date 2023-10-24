Delta: Driver Flees As Police Recover Guns, Cocaine, Marijuana In Abandoned Vehicle

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Men of the Delta State Police command has recovered guns, cocaine and marijuana in a vehicle abandoned by a fleeing driver.

According to police report, the Driver of Toyota Corolla Vehicle Reg NO: AAA97FS on sighting Ofuoma Police Division’s Patrol team while on stop and search duty at Ofuoma Ughelli North LGA of Delta State took to his heel into the nearby bush, where he was given a hot chase but to no avail

“When search was immediately carried out on the vehicle, the following items were recovered: One Cut-to-Size single barrel gun; One Cut-to-Size Double Barrel Gun; One Single Barrel Gun; One Cutlass; and sack bag containing large portion of substances suspected to be crystal meth (ICE), cocaine and thirteen wraps of Indian hemp.

“Effort is on to arrest the fleeing suspect,” Delta State Police Public Relation Relation Officer (PPRO) disclosed while confirming the recovery of the exhibits.

