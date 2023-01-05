Delta Doctors Task Police To Urgently Fish Out Killers Of Their Colleague

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Delta State branch, has called on security agencies to speedily spread their dragnet to apprehend the murderers of Dr Uyi Iluobe.

Uyi was murdered at his work in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta state, on 29th December 2022.

Addressing journalists in Asaba today, NMA chairman in Delta State, Dr Okolakpa Carter, charged the Delta State Police Command to as a matter of urgency, investigate thoroughly.

NMA said the issues of threat to the life of the deceased from a previously treated and discharged gunshot victim who refused to pay his bills sometime in October last year must be investigated.

Dr Okolakpa, who was represented at the press briefing by the Vice Chairman, Dr Okwuze Anthony, also called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to do everything necessary to assist the family of the deceased and the entire medical community in getting justice.

“On 29th December 2022, at about 7:30 pm, our deceased colleague was called to attend to an emergency in his clinic. On getting there, he met a lady who was purportedly presented with severe abdominal pains.

“Being an emergency, the doctor quickly started attending to her. While examining the patient on the couch, the patient called an unknown person, telling him, ‘ I dey there make una come’.

According to Okolakpa, when the deceased asked the patient who she was calling, she responded by saying those who would pay the bills.

Minutes later, some unidentified gunmen allegedly entered the clinic and ordered everybody to lie face down. They approached the deceased, shot him in the chest twice and left with the lady who pretended to be a patient in a black Toyota saloon car with tinted windows.

NMA at the briefing also revealed that there were cases of threat to the life of the deceased by some community youths, adding that the police were aware because it was the police that ensured the gunshot victim paid for his treatment.

NMA expressed worry that the police authority in Oghara was yet to take statements from the nurses at the crime scene.

Also, NMA expressed dismay over the hasty conclusion of the police that the killing was cult related. The association charged the police to do a thorough investigation and come out with their findings.

Daily Post