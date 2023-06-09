Delta Divisional Police Officer Nominated For United Nation Peace Award

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Kwale Division, Delta State, CSP Edwin Igoche Okoh, has been nominated for an International Peace Award by the International Association of World Peace Advocate (IAWPA).

The association is an arm of the United Nations which campaigns for peace across the world.

It also recognises individuals who have contributed towards the advancement of world peace.

In a press release made available to news men in Port Harcourt, the organisation said CSP Edwin Igoche Okoh has done so much towards the promotion of peace not only in his division but also across the Niger Delta region.

It also praised him for his numerous humanitarian activities.

According to the release signed by Comrade Isaac Christian, the DPO has helped to free some youths allegedly indicted for crime they never committed.

We gathered that the said Divisional Police Officer, CSP Edwin Okoche Okoh has carried out a lot of humanitarian interventions in the society.

“Some of his interventions have aided youths sentenced to illegal jail terms in one of the most sensitive correctional facilities in the country like Kirikiri Prison to be reinstated back to their families, “it said.

It said, after going through his profile, and other peace work, it noticed that CSP Edwin Igoche Okoh deserves the award as he has done so much to improve the cause of humanity.

It specifically thanked him for helping to improve the cause of the less privileged in the society.

