Delta Deputy Speaker Press Sec, Wife, Others Escape Death In Auto-Crash

LAGOS JANUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Mr Emmanuel Enebeli, Press Secretary to Delta State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, his wife and 12 other travelers, yesterday, narrowly escaped death in a ghastly motor accident along Ughelli-Kwale expressway.

Daily Sun gathered that the accident involved a four-week-old Sienna Sport Utility Vehicle and a 2018 model Mercedes Benz at Kwale section of the Ogwashi-Asaba expressway.

The Sienna car which conveyed Mr. Enebeli, his wife, who is an expectant mother,had a nursing mother and six other persons who also cheated death.

It was gathered that the N17.5 million worth white Mercedes Benz SUV,which was reportedly driven by some suspected advance free fraudsters ‘yahoo boys’ had four occupants who also came out unhurt.

A witness disclosed that the accident occurred when the driver of the white Mercedes Benz had attempted to enter the road without looking for oncoming vehicle after making attempt to branch off to a New Pelozec Hotel along Kwale expressway.

No Federal Road Safety Corps official was on ground as at when the accident occurred, but a witness said that all the passengers came out of the vehicles with no scratch, but the two vehicles were badly damaged.

A passenger in the vehicle told our correspondent that the driver of the Mercedes Benz SUV was careless as he suddenly entered the road after attempting to branch off to a roadside hotel.

Narrating how the accident occurred, Enebeli told our correspondent in a telephone conversation that;”I was traveling with my wife when the accident happened. All occupants came out unhurt, with the two vehicles badly damaged. It was a narrow escape for us. The grace of God just saved us. We could have all perish. I don’t know how to thank God for sparing us, because it was really fatal, but we all came out unhurt.

“The accident happen in front of a the New Pelozec Hotel Along Ughelli-Kwale-Ogwashi-Asaba Road.The Sienna Sport Utility Vehicle is four weeks old according to the driver while the 2018 model Mercedes Benz was just four- weeks old. The yahoo boys said they bought the car for N17. 5M.

“I boarded Sir Walks Transport company vehicle in Ughelli with my wife, but I noticed the transport company does not use the travellers insurance scheme. I was actually sceptical about the journey when I noticed it has no insurance scheme.

The Sienna was carrying eight passenger, a baby and the driver put together made it 10 persons while the white Benz SUV driven by some yahoo boys had four occupants”, he disclosed.

The Sun