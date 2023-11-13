Delta: Danger Looms At Osubi Airport As Youths Convert Runway To Football Pitch

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chairman of Urhobo Traditional Rulers Forum in Delta State and Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, His Majesty, Dr Emmanuel Sideso, Abe I, has raised the alarm of looming danger at the Osubi Airport in Delta State, noting with concern that youths in the area have virtually turned a portion of the airport’s runway to a mini football pitch.

The monarch described the situation as a “security risk to passengers” and urged the Federal Government to wade in urgently to avert an untoward situation.

“The Honourable Minister of Aviation should intervene and put an immediate stop to using part of the Osubi Airport as a football pitch. This is a security risk to passengers. We want a world-class airport,” the monarch said.

The traditional ruler spoke in the courtyard of his palace on Saturday at a civic reception held by the Uvwie community in honour of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, during which the king called for the revitalisation and upgrade of Osubi Airport in Delta “to a world-class airport.”

“All we are demanding is the total takeover of the Osubi Airport; settlement of backlogs of salaries; payment of contractual agreements; adequate equipment for flawless flights at day and night; new runway and expansions to accommodate bigger aircraft, and upgrading to international standard,” the monarch stated.

Responding, Keyamo, who holds the traditional chieftaincy title of Omorokaro of Uvwie Kingdom, acknowledged the state of public infrastructure, including roads and other utilities in the Niger Delta region, noting that he, as a member of the Federal Executive Council, was “presently under severe pressure back home.”

He, however, promised to formally deliver the monarch’s message to President Bola Tinubu, assuring that the government would take positive measures without delay.

