Delta: Customer Stabs Commercial Sex Worker To Death In Osubi, Flees

LAGOS JANUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A commercial sex worker was allegedly stabbed to death by her client on New Year eve at a hotel in Osubi, Okpe local government area, Delta State.

It was gathered that an argument ensued between the girl, who was simply identified as Vera, and the client when the latter allegedly refused to pay her for service rendered.

The client, according to eyewitnesses, was allegedly drunk and while the argument was on between him and the girl, he broke a bottle of beer and stabbed her around the neck.

The source said the suspect bolted away from the spot before those around could recover from the shock.

One of the girls, who offered comment under the condition of anonymity, described the deceased girl as very friendly and jovial.

She said: “The deceased lady was our senior in the profession as she moved in here before all of us. Our madam was not a troublesome person so I don’t understand why a customer would not want to pay after sleeping with her on agreement. And even killed her for demanding her money.

“We were all shocked over the ugly development. I don’t know what to say, it’s like it was spiritually manipulated. What else will I say.”

Sources said efforts were on to arrest the killer.

Contacted, the state Police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident but added that the identity of the killer was unknown.

Vanguard

