Delta CP Warns Against Cyberstalking As DPP Exonerates Warri Pastor, Two Policemen From Murder Case

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Wale Abass has warned the public against engaging in cyberstalking, as it is a clear violation of the Cyber Crime Act, of 2015.

He warned any person or group of persons, especially media personalities, bloggers, and social media influencers, who are in the constant attitude of stalking fellow citizens over the internet, that they should desist from such acts, or else they would be promptly arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

The warning is as result of a misleading narrative posted on Pararan Mock News about the death of two young men: Charles Okpako and Ejiro Ekeipovwe, allegedly murdered on 12/7/2023 by yet-to-be-identified security operatives at Ogbolokposu community, Uvwie LGA. of Delta state.

Recall that on 14/07/2022 at about 1400hrs, one Rhoda Ese Okpako and one Erhiga Omavovwe Andrew reported a case of murder against one Apostle Michael Akpor and his police escort alleging that the Policemen on escort duty with the Apostle shot at a tricycle killing the duo of Charles Okpako and Ejiro Ekeipovwe.

The case was transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for thorough investigation. During the investigation, the following findings were unveiled that the tricycle rider stated that he was shot by policemen on escort duty but did not see their faces

Secondly, the eye witness Festus Ebereri who stated that he was there and could identify the vehicle the apostle used on the same date if seen, but could not identify the said vehicle during the identification parade of the Apostle’s vehicle when placed alongside four other similar vehicles while the police officer whom he alleged to have pulled the trigger was clearly on another assignment on the day of the incident, so he was neither in Ogbolokoso nor with the Apostle at the time of the incidence

Thirdly, the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage confirmed that Apostle Michael Akpor came out of his vehicle to the church premises at about 1200hrs and entered the vehicle to leave the church premises at about 2100hrs.

Thus, upon completion of the investigation, a duplicate case file was submitted to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for relevant advice. It is pertinent to note that the DPP, having done a painstaking review of the casefile submitted, categorically stated that there is no “prima facie” case of the offense of murder against APOSTLE MICHAEL AKPOR, INSP IGNATIUS AGHAZIE, and ASP MESORO VICTOR.

However, the CP urged the public to remain calm, adding that anyone who may possess relevant information that can assist the investigative process could send in information anonymously through the command’s Social Media handles or call the command’s dedicated lines (09155570007; 09155570008) for immediate response.

