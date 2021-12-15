Delta: Council Lawmaker Battling For Survival From Suspected Kidnappers Gun Shots

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A councillor representing Ward 5 in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, Jude Adjekpogu, was said to be battling for his life following bullet injuries he sustained from an attack by suspected kidnappers in the State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the councillor who is presently lying critically ill in an undisclosed private hospital was shot on Saturday, 4th December, 2021 along Eku-Abraka road.

It was gathered that the kidnappers, said to be Fulani herdsmen, had blocked the Eku-Abraka road at about 5:30pm on the fateful day and fired several bullets into the councilor’s car that ended up in the politician’s abdomen.

Sources said the councillor who was seriously wounded is battling for his life at a very high financial cost.

Consequently, residents in the area have called on the local government council and Delta State government to urgently wade into the recurring incidences of attacks by suspected kidnappers along the Eku-Abraka axis.

While imploring the authorities to make urgent moves in minimising further kidnapping attacks, they also appealed for clearance of the hospital bills of the said councilor.

Reacting to the development, Chairman of the council, Victor Ofobrukueta, called for calm, saying they were on top of the situation.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.

