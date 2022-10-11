Delta: Controversy As Parent Accuses Three Nurse Of Removing Baby Eyes, Nose, Ears

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has arrested three nurses at a private hospital in Asaba, the state capital.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the hospital had confirmed dead a newborn brought by the parents for treatment on Sunday.

The next day, the family reportedly brought back the child, alleging that his eyes, nose and ear had been removed.

A source at the hospital said, “The parents brought the child to the hospital on Sunday evening. Immediately, our children doctor (paediatrician) looked at the child and confirmed him dead after all efforts to bring the newborn back to life failed.

“The hospital discharged them and both the father and mother carried the child away. Surprisingly on Monday morning, the parents brought the baby, accusing the hospital of removing the baby’s eyes, nose and ears. They came with the police, who arrested some nurses at the hospital.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest of the medical workers.

He said, “It is true, but I have not got the details of the incident. We got information that the child was delivered in another hospital, but was referred to the hospital where he died. The corpse has been deposited in a mortuary, so investigation is ongoing.”

