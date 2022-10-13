Delta: Conservationist Laments Killing Of Deer Chased Out By Flood In Isoko Community

Share This





















LAGS OCTOBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Dr. Moses Ochibi, a naturalist and conservationist has cried out after a photo of deer which was killed by locals at Ofagbe, Delta State was shared on Facebook.

The naturalist, Dr. Ochibi lamented that the way wildlife is being destroyed in the country, does not augur well for the efforts being put together by World Wildlife Fund (WWF), other national and international bodies to conserve wildlife.

He said: ” It irks to see these animals in their natural habitat being killed without consderation of the efforts people are making worldwide to conserve wildlife.

“This actions must stop. In many climes, killing wildlife like this will earn one long prison term.

” For avoidance of doubts, wildlife are important as they provide balance and stability to nature’s processes”.

He advised against indiscriminate killing of wildlife.

