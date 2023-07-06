Delta Community Warns Herders Against Grazing Of Cows In Their Land

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Leaders in Alihiagwu, an agrarian community in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State have banned grazing of cows in their area over wanton destruction of their farmlands.

Speaking with Journalists after a recent meeting with the representatives of cattle herders, the Odionwere of Alihiagwu, Pa. Ekpenisi Adaghon said farmers in the community have suffered from persistent destruction of their farmlands and crops by cows.

Pa. Adaghon stated that Alihiagwu is an agrarian community and as such the livelihood of the people depended solely on their farm produce.

According to him, “I am saying it again that we the people of Alihiagwu have had enough of herdsmen coming into our community to invade our farmland.

“We are saying no to cattle rearing. Firstly, we do not want to die of hunger by allowing herdsmen to take over our farmlands, and to save ourselves from any impending crisis between aggrieved farmers whose farmland are destroyed by the cattle rearers which may lead to bloodshed and death.”

He added that the ban on cattle rearing is to further enforce the Delta State anti-grazing law, saying that their farmland is not a place for grazing.

“The ban on rearing of cattle in Alihiagwu is with immediate effect. We are peaceful people and for the last time appealing to cattle rearers to steer clear of our community. It is not a threat but refusal by the herdsmen not to comply may not be good.

“We have decided to make our resolution known to the public that we don’t want cattle rearing in our community any longer and to let them know as eye witnesses of our decision. Therefore, we are calling on the state government and security agencies to come to our aid before herdsmen destroy the existing peace in Alihiagwu community”.

Our Correspondent reports that the menace of herdsmen and their cattle in the agrarian communities of Ika North-East and Ika South local government areas in Delta state has been a lingering issue.

The Delta State government under the immediate past Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration had adopted anti-grazing policy.

PM NEWS