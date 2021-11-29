Delta Communities Cry Out Over Eighteen Years Electricity Blackout

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 29TH (Urhobotoday)-Communities in the Enuani clan of Delta State, under the aegis of Enuani Project Group (EPG), have cried out over electricity blackout for 18 years.

This is even as the group called on the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa; Sen Peter Nwaoboshi and other elected officials at different levels of government to intervene and ensure electricity is restored to the area.

EPG also wants the intervention of Ndudi Elumelu, who represents Aniocha/Oshimili in the Federal House of Representatives; Austine Chikezie, who represents Aniocha South in the Delta State House of Assembly as well as the state Commissioner for Power, Basil Ganagana, to assist in restoring electric supply to the area.

Chinedu Eugene Modebe, President General of EPG, in a statement, called for the immediate rehabilitation of the dilapidated 33KVA Line feeding the area from Ogwashi-Uku/Kwale Junction.

Modebe noted that the dilapidation of the 33KVA Line has led to the cut-off of communities in Enuani clan from enjoying electricity in nearly two decades.

The affected communities include Olodu, Olloh, Ewulu, Isheagu and Isikiti. It also include Ukwu-Oba, Umute, Aba-Unor, Adonte, among others.

According to him, appeals made by the people to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) and the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP), to restore electricity to the area fell on deaf ears.

Modebe expressed strong optimism that restoring electricity to the area would be a win-win situation for both BEDC and Enuani Clan, as business activities would be revived while the distribution company earns more revenue as people pay bills.

Guardian