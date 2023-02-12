Delta Communities Chase Away Elumelu, Other Politicians On Campaign

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Some communities in Delta have continued to chase away politicians who came to campaign for votes in the upcoming election.

The latest of them was the riverine community of Asaba Ase in Ndokwa east council of the state where youths and women on Thursday blocked the road leading to the community against the campaign team of the Peoples Democratic party.

The protesters, carrying placards of different inscriptions used leaves to sweep the legs of the vehicles that conveyed the campaigners and warned them not to come back.

” We have been working for them for the past 18 to 24 years, what is our benefit? We don’t have motorable roads, no light, no water and no good schools yet they still want us to vote for them,” one of the speakers said.

Meanwhile, aggrieved youths of Adonte, a community of Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta state on Friday allegedly chased away the minority leader of the house of representatives and member representing Aniocha and Oshimili federal constituency in the lower chamber, Ndudi Elumelu from their community over alleged neglect.

The youths who organised the protest said the politician should not enter the community which has been denied basic amenities such as water, electricity, and good road.

The minority leader was recently denied access to Oko communities in the Oshimili south council area as well as Idumu ogo in Aniocha north of the state.

The communities had expressed bitterness over the lack of development in the area by the political class despite previous visits to solicit votes.

Tribune