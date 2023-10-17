Delta Commissioner Hails Obakpor Engr Exceptional Role In Road, Bridge Construction

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Mr. Reuben Izeze, expressed his appreciation for Obakpor Engineering’s exceptional role in road and bridge construction within the state. This commendation was made during a recent inspection of road projects in the region.

Chairman of Obakpor Engineering, Olorogu John Oguma, reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality roads and bridges. He assured the people of Delta State that they could expect a continued dedication to excellence in their services, stating, “We will continue to invest in the best equipment and machinery to deliver the best possible results to the government and the people of the state.”

The Managing Director of Obakpor Engineering, Mr. Ricardo Oguma, emphasized their position as a leading construction firm in the state. He pledged to maintain a high standard in delivering quality projects, with a specific focus on the Ughelli project, which he promised would be completed within one year. He also commended the Delta State government for its support of local firms involved in these projects.

The Ministry’s Engineer overseeing the projects, Senikwe Oghenerume, provided an update on the progress, noting that side drains, and earthwork had been completed in most areas. The reinforcement of ironwork, stone base, and asphalt laying would follow shortly.

Local residents expressed their gratitude to the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for his intervention in the road projects. They believed that these improvements would significantly enhance their socio-economic well-being, as long-standing road issues had adversely impacted economic activities in the region.

Meanwhile, the residents of Abraka expressed high expectations and confidence in the Local Construction Company, considering it one of the best indigenous companies in the state. Many individuals interviewed also took the opportunity to thank the state government for awarding contracts to repair the old road, facilitating smoother travel for those using the Agbor to Eku and Sapele route, while lamenting the poor condition of the Federal Road.

