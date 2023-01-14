Delta Commences Sales Of Entrance Form For Nursing, Midwifery Examination

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 14TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Common Entrance Examination Committee of the Delta State Ministry of Health has commenced the sale of forms for entrance examinations into various Programmes in the State’s Schools of Nursing and Midwifery with a stern warning that there is no online sale of forms.

This was contained in a statement which read that “as part of measures to lower the risks of cheating in the entrance examinations into the various State Schools of Nursing and Midwifery, the Delta State Government has introduced Computer Based Test (CBT) in the assessment of its prospective students.

The statement advised all prospective applicants to be wary of scammers and not to fall prey to fraudsters who request students to do online registration.

According to the statement, the available programmes are a three years Basic Midwifery Programme, a three years Basic Nursing Programme, and 18 months Post-Basic Nursing Programme.

The statement added that applicants must be within the age bracket of 17 and 25years and should have credits at SSCE/WASC O/L/ NECO English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Physics and Chemistry in not more than two sittings for Basic Nursing and Midwifery Programmes while, entry qualification for Post Basic Nursing is Registered Midwife (RM).

According to the statement, prospective students are expected to collect their entrance examination forms at their school of choice and the examination will hold at the Delta State Library Complex, Maryam Babangida Way, Asaba at 8.00 am.

It listed the days for the examination to include Friday, March 17, 2023 for Post Basic; Monday, March 20, 2023 for Basic Midwifery and Wednesday; March 22, 2023 (Agbor), Thursday, March 23, 2023 (Warri) and Friday, March 24, 2023 (Eku) all for Basic Nursing.

It said on the day of examination, students should come along with writing materials and photocopy of filled forms, while post-nursing students should come with Certificate/Notification of Registration (RM), current professional license, WAEC/NECO Certificates.

Delta News Bullein