Delta Christian Youths Write CAN, Demand Blacklisting Of Omo-Agege

OPEN LETTER TO THE CHAIRMAN, CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA, DELTA STATE CHAPTER

No. 77/79 Amb. Ralph Uwechue Way, Asaba, Delta State

By: DELTA STATE CHRISTIAN YOUTHS FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE

Calvary Greetings:

The attention of Delta State Christian Youths For Good Governance has been drawn to a viral video wherein the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was captured in a gathering suspected to be that of adherent of a strange occultic practice known as Ogbe sect. Ordinarily, we will not be concerned with the personal decision of a citizen of Nigeria to practice religion of choice, but considering that the man in question is a public servant, a supposed Christian of the Catholic faith -as attested by the Parish Priest of St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Effurun, Delta State, Very Rev Fr Mark Ikeke, we decided to speak out. Permit us to quote 2 Corinthians 6:14 (Kjv)

“Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers, for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? And what communion hath light with darkness?”

If indeed Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is a Christian, is it right for him to be seen or identified with strange occultic adherents? Senator Omo-Agege is seeking to govern our dear Delta State under the platform of All Progressives Congress, the same platform that produced Muslim-Muslim candidates at the national level which the church clearly kicked against. We, as Christian Youths, are very concerned especially at this time that we are preparing to elect leaders that will govern Delta State for the next four years. We cannot allow our dear state derail from the path of righteousness to the path of unrighteousness. The Church cannot fold its arms to allow suspected Occultic ticket of APC takeover Delta State. In view of the above, we jointly demand that the Church reject the candidacy of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for the Delta State gubernatorial office, and support the popular demand for continuous righteous governance in our dear state.

This is the time to speak up!

Signed

Bro. Favor Oghenebrume

President,

Delta State Christian Youths For Good Governance

Bro. Ugbede Emmanuel

Secretary,

Delta State Christian Youths For Good Governance

