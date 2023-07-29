Delta Chief With Four Wives In Police Net For Allegedly Defiling Minor In Uncompleted Building

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The police in Delta have arrested Monday Ossai Oshiji, a chief in Ebedei Ukwuole Community, Ukwuani Local Council of Delta State, for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl (name withheld).

The 50-year-old chief reportedly sexually abused the girl, a Junior Secondary School Student (JSS1) in an uncompleted building.

Oshiji, a father of several children with four wives, lured the girl to an uncompleted building with N500.

The Guardian gathered that the chief, who had allegedly slept with the teenager twice, threatened to kill her if she dared tell anyone about his illicit affairs with her.

A source said the chief, who lives close to the girl’s family house, drugged the girl and wanted to have an affair with the girl the third time, but was exposed when she started bleeding excessively.

According to sources, the victim opened up when she was asked what led to the bleeding.

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident.

