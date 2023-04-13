Delta Chapter Of Obidatti Support Groups Worldwide Sets To Recover Obidient Mandate

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Chapter of the Obidatti support groups worldwide led by Comrade Gometi O Crested has set in motion strategic move to recover the Obidient mandate in the just concluded presidential election.

The Group explained that going by what played out during the past elections where so many Obidients who were supposed to join hands to secure the new Nigeria Project sold out due to selfish interest not minding the tasks ahead of them, it has become pertinent to separate the wheat from the chaff to enable them objectively work towards reclaiming their mandate.

The Group in a statement signed by its Chairman, Comrade Gometi. O. Crested disclosed that the Obidient movement is not a political party where individuals with irrational political ideologies can hide to practice political malpractices, adding that it is a platform where Nigerians from different political parties who believes in the new Nigeria Project with Peter Obi, where the cry of the common man in the street can be head.

He stated that it is a system that is capable of attracting meaningful and sustainable development, where Nigerians spread abroad can proudly return home.

“The Obidatti Support groups worldwide is optimistic that our principal would be sworn in as the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria because no institution in Nigeria and Abroad would queue behind electoral malpractices of any kind to deny the masses their democratic right.

“We must also note that the Obidatti Support Groups Worldwide, particularly the Delta State Chapter would not accept any act or action targeted towards undermining our constitution mostly as it relates to electoral laws. It’s our responsibility as a Nation to ensure that the electoral system of Nigeria is sanitized to give hope to the common man in the street, and we would work to ensure that is achieved 100 percent.

“I will like to use this opportunity to thank every support group and stakeholders of the Delta State Chapter of the Obidatti family and to reassure them that our labour is not in vain. We trust the judiciary and every agency directly or indirectly involve in the process of preserving the sanctity of our electoral system to do the needful as evidences on ground speaks louder than voice.

The Chairman explained that the Obidient movement is not a platform to impose political party on members, stressing that members are at liberty to register with Labour Party.

“However, it should be noted that it is a platform that accommodate individuals from different political parties, as such members should be allowed to register in any political party of their choice,” he stated.

The Deputy State Chairman representing Delta North, Comrade Prince Raven Abraham George charged members of the Obidatti family to be focused and desist from any act that is not in conformity with what the Obidient movement represents.

The meeting was held in Effurun (Delta Central senatorial district) where the state executives were re-enforced by bringing in more trusted hands, and the senatorial districts executives were equally reviewed for effective representation.

The deputy State Chairman representing Delta Central, Mr Otiona Pela who donated a facility to be used as operational Secretariat during the meeting also called on Nigerians, particularly Deltans who believes in this project to come out massively to join the push to take back their stolen mandate.

Dr Mrs Felicia Akpojotor the state Women Coordinator, while addressing the house stated several reasons why the Obidients should keep the fire burning considering the fact that nothing good comes easy.

Present in the meeting was the state/senatorial district executives and various stakeholders of the Obidatti Support groups Delta State Chapter.

Current List of Delta State Chapter of Obidatti Support groups Worldwide as reviewed are:

Comrade Gometi O Crested (Chairman)

Abraham A J George ( Deputy Chairman representing Delta North)

Otiona Pela (Deputy Chairman representing Delta Central)

Ajenavi Onakpoteri Mark (Deputy Chairman representing Delta South)

Mrs Oforgu Ifeanyie Irene (Secretary)

Dr Mrs Felicia Akpojotor (Women Coordinator)

Chief Barr Okpetu Sylvanus (Legal Adviser)

Onome

Solomon (Media & Publicity Secretary)

Adams Hassan Tunde (Assistant Secretary)

Shedrack Udoka Chukwuwike (Welfare Officer)

Felix Suowei Ayikimi (Strategy Officer)

Msc Joe Ossai (Safety and Security)

Louis Alumona (Programme Officer)

Ayemi princewill Matthew Botu (Treasurer)

Prince Panama Gabriel Panama (Spokesman)

Current Executives of Delta Central Senatorial District

Otiona Pela (Chairman)

2 Ufuoma Dukuye (Deputy Chairman)

Praise Omoemu (Secretary)

Ogban Joy Oghenekowho (Women Coordinator)

Meekness Eric ( Asst. Secretary

Binitie Omajuwa (Treasurer)

Felix Ogbodu ( Welfare)

Believe Oghenegare ( Programme Officer)

Ataire Francis Omovie ( Strategy officer) to