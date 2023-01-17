Delta Central Peter Obi Group Elects EXCO, Determines To Deliver Obi For Urhobos

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Group Under the aegis of Coalition of Delta Central Peter Obi Super Groups (CDCPOSG) saddled with the responsibilities of spreading the Obidient principles and ensure the deliverance of Peter Obi in Delta State has elected an executive. .

CDCPOSG is a dynamic body that is an umbrella body to all Support groups and every Obidient in the Delta Central senatorial district which includes indigenes and non-indigenes that live within Delta Central territory.

In a meeting held at Otu-Jeremi Campaign office, Delta State the Chairman of the Group, Comrade Gometi O. Crested stated that the Delta Central Coalition of Peter Obi Support Groups was inaugurated to close various existing gaps among Party members and Support Groups with all support groups and individuals that are determined to deliver Peter Obi irrespective of Political party background.

He said the ultimate aim of the body is to unite all Obidients in Delta Central senatorial district for enhancement of a stronger force to deliver Peter Obi in the forthcoming election.

He disclosed that their objectives is to set-up rural campaign Teams to immediately embark on Campaigns and sensitization the OBIDIENT programmes across Delta Central Rural communities, establish a working relationship between Labour Party structures, support groups and all Obidients in the Delta Central senatorial districts, liaise with National/State Labour Party Executives, Stakeholders, NGDs and individuals in the general public who believe in the new Nigeria Project with Peter Obi to initiate results oriented mechanisms for quality and safe delivery system.

“ To function as a support system to INEC, Security agencies, Labour Party and all other relevant authorities directly/indirectly involved in the forthcoming general elections with the focus of ensuring free, fair and credible elections in the forthcoming general elections,” he stated.

While thanking every body present during the inauguration of the EXCO, the Chairman of the Group , Comrade Gometi O Crested assured the house of a transparent leadership pattern that would deliver rewards of labour to every Obidient in Delta Central senatorial district irrespective of members status, background and ethnicity

According to him, “The need for the harmonization became eminent due to various gaps that existed among Labour Party Members, Support groups and individuals who believe in the new Nigeria Project with Peter Obi that we considered unhealthy to the overall goal of delivering Peter Obi in the forthcoming general elections.

“ It is obvious that we are all pushing towards a common interest, but a divided house cannot stand. The harmonization is important because we cannot afford not to deliver Peter Obi in the forthcoming elections. It should be noted that this body is not to work in isolation of Labour Party Structure and other senatorial districts in Delta State. We are all working together to ensure victory in the forthcoming election.”

He admonished all Support groups and Peter Obi Supporters in Delta Central to work in unity with the Labour party Structure to pull a stronger force to ensure victory in the forthcoming general.

He called on candidates from Labour Party and every stakeholders of the New Nigeria Project to Support the body with campaign materials and resources to enhance smooth and effective Rural Campaigns/Sensitization programme which is one of the major objectives of the body.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Vice Chairman Dr Felicia Akpojotor emphasized the need for the rural campaign programmes, stating that it would help to sensitize our people in the rural communities against vote selling; expose them to the Labour party logo; and the technicality in the BVAS machine.

The Chairman also assured support groups with registration challenges to continue their good works as the newly elected executives would work closely with the National and State executives of Labour Party to get such issues sorted out accordingly.

The elected executives which includes Central and LGAs are to pilot the affairs of the body. The positions include Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary General, Assistant Secretary, PRO, Contact & Mobilization, Women Leader, Youth Leader, *Coordinators of* Non-indigenes and Welfare Officer

CDCPOSG CENTRAL AND LGA EXECUTIVES

Comr Gometi O. Crested: Chairman

Dr Mrs Felicia E. Akpojotor: Vice Chairman

Comr David Onome Solomon: Secretary General.

Dr Daniel Owhoide: Assistant Secretary

Mr Akpoviri Igben:

PRO 1

Mr Fidelson Edekpolo: PRO2

Comrade Akpovegho Noah: Contact and Mobilization

Mr Jeremiah Owofio…..Youth Leader

Mr Abraham Onwughara…

Non-Indigene Male Coordinator

Mrs May Abah…Non-Indigene Female Coordinator

LGA EXECUTIVES

Evang Jesse

Efe Adebeke:

Ughelli South

Praise Omoemu: Udu

Ibolo Richard: Ughelli North

Mr Johnson Emesiri: Uvwie

Mrs Dorothy Obifioja….Ethiope West

Diamond Fidelis: Okpe

7.Comr. Fidelis Egbago: Ethiope East

For more information and directives call 2348151193367.