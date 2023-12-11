Oborevwori Brainstorms With Market Women On How To Address High Cost Of Goods

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government, at the weekend, summoned hundreds of market women and men across the state to address the high cost of goods and food stuffs in the state.

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, who expressed concern over the trend, lamented that traders in the state, particularly those at Ogbeogonogo and Oko markets, in Asaba, the state capital, are “killing” the poor masses with their cut-throat prices, calling for caution to avoid calamity.

Oborevwori, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Trade and Export, Shimite Bello, expressed worry that goods sold at nearby Onitsha, Anambra State, even Warri and other locations in the state are cheaper than those sold in Asaba, the state capital.

He said it is appalling that a sachet of water is now sold for N50 in Asaba, while in neighbouring states, the same item is sold for N20.

“You are brought here to talk about the high cost of goods in the market, particularly in Asaba. Warri and Onitsha, in Anambra State, are fair enough. So, we must find a solution to it before we leave here today.”

He noted that there was profiling of entrepreneurs for meaningful development in the state, saying:

“The essence of profiling is to teach, prepare and equip entrepreneurs to be more competitive in the state by offering them more opportunities on how to run their businesses successfully in terms of branding, choice of packaging and export.”

Accordingly, the trade and export office was specially created to better prepare entrepreneurs for the rainy days, which only centred on real products and services, such as food, beverages and technology. Palm oil, cake, bread, wine, art, craft, photography, fashion, beauty, shoes, body cream, massage oil, bead making, skits, cartoon and app making.”

He said the government will encourage entrepreneurs by creating an enabling environment for local content to reach major markets globally.

Bello also added that the idea is to prepare them (entrepreneurs) to access capital to run their businesses and get licenses from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Quarantine Service, Nigeria Export Promotion Council and other Commissions that focus on food and beverages.

Guardian-Nigeria

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com