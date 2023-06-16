Delta Born Nigeria’s Olympian Okorodudu Battling With Cancer,  Cries For Help

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-One of Nigeria’s most flamboyant boxers, Jeremiah Okorodudu is critically ill and has appealed to the government and sports loving Nigerians to pray for him as well as support him financially as he undergoes operation tomorrow in

Lagos.

Okorodudu who represented Nigeria excellently at the Los Angeles 84 Olympic Games besides winning medals at the Commonwealth Games and All African Games at different times has been diagnosed of foot cancer at the Dans Hospital, Irawo a suburb of Ikorodu,Lagos and the leg would be amputated today (Friday) according to his wife, Mrs. Atinuke Okorodudu who told newstap.com.ng Thursday morning that his predicament began with a partial stroke attack few months after losing his job as an Assistant National Boxing Coach with the ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

With noticeable pains and tears, the Delta-born Okorodudu said he has an unpaid bill of N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) since being admitted at Dans Hospital and also not certain of getting N800,000 (Eight Hundred Thousand Naira) needed for the amputation tomorrow.

“I m in severe pains as my right leg toe has pulled off and I can hardly lift the right leg and arm at the moment. Please tell Nigerians not to watch me die in terrible condition.

According to him, the immediate past Minister of Sports, Sunday Daire initially promised to revisit his abrupt job termination issue after supporting him with a token but he’s yet to hear from him over two years now.

He also explained that fellow Olympian, Mary Onyeali- Omagbemi whom the Minister mandated to be monitoring his situation has not gotten in touch with him.

“I’m in serious pains and I need help urgently”, whispered Okorodudu in low tones amid tears while thanking his wife for being by him all along.

Mrs. Atinuke Okorodudu revealed that her business had long crumbled since her husband’s health challenges and also joined in appealing for financial support ahead of the right foot amputation of Jerry Okorodudu tomorrow. She concluded that the ex- Olympian’s family could be reached at Dans hospital, Irawo, Ikorodu, Lagos on telephone no.08180458407

