Delta Born  Man  Returns N75m Overpaid By NIMASA

LAGOS MARCH 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Managing Director of Messrs Caniz Ltd, Dr Austin Izagbo, has been honoured by the Daily Independent Newspapers for returning N75 million overpaid to his company.

Dr Izagbo, a Delta-born politician, commended the newspaper for recognising his integrity.

He said, “I appreciate the award given to me for returning N75 million overpaid by Federal Government Agency, NIMASA for a contract executed by my Company Messrs Caniz Ltd.

“The award is a call for me to do more and also encourage other Nigerians that there is a reward for doing what is right”

He said the award has elicited great commendation from many Nigerians, especially at a time like this in Nigeria where it is common knowledge that Politicians and Corporate chieftains are perceived by the larger society as corrupt and common criminals.

