Delta Born ‘Goal Machine’ Kparobo Arierhi Shoots Flying Eagles To More Glory

LAGOS APRIL 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Kparobo Arierhi is the Goals Machine of the Flying Eagles Class of 2025 with some even dubbing him as ‘The New Osimhen’.

Last year in Lome, Togo, the young striker fired three goals for the Junior Eagles to emerge U20 champions of WAFU B.

His tally included a brace in the final against arch-rivals Ghana.

The former Beyond Limits star will again be called again to deliver the goals for the Flying Eagles at the U20 AFCON, which kicks off today in Egypt.

His release by his new Norwegian club Lillestrom for this tournament was a major coup by the team as it is not on the FIFA calendar, which means clubs could stop their players from featuring.

Lillestrom kept the team waiting on his release for several weeks, before they finally approved the request about a week to the team’s departure to Egypt.

Kparobo has since wasted no time in getting straight to business.

He scored in the team’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Morak FC in the Flying Eagles final test game before they flew out to Egypt for the U20 AFCON.

He was again on target when the Flying Eagles stopped U20 AFCON hosts Egypt in their only international warm-up game before they open their campaign Thursday against Tunisia.

Kparobo is a technically gifted centre-forward, who also knows his way to goal.

He proved this in the youth leagues, the 2025 Gothia Cup in Sweden as well as in the NNL playoffs, which Beyond Limits topped and he was crowned both the MVP and top scorer.

After his heroics with the Flying Eagles in Togo last year, he completed his transfer to Lillestrom in Norway, when he clocked 18 on January 11.

The Norwegian club in the capital city of Oslo have a proud record of grooming Nigerian youngsters to the major leagues across Europe.

The last few months at Lillestrom have seen a remarkable physical growth of Kparobo and it will not be long before he also takes his shooting boots to a major league in Europe.

But first he has to deliver the goals for the Flying Eagles to punch ticket in Egypt to the 2025 U20 World Cup in Chile in September.

Arierhi joined the Canaries from the Nigeria National League outfit, Remo Stars Academy after a successful season in the second division plus a successful trial at the Norwegian club last year.

The 18-year-old has been a sensation in Nigerian amateur league, The Creative Championship where he scored 22 goals in 15 games last season to propel Beyond Limits to their fourth title.

“From, TCC, NLO, NNL, Gothia Cup, MLS/Adidas Cup, Viareggio Cup, Flying Eagles. We are sure you would have #NoLimits as you take on European football. Everyone at the academy is behind you, Kparobo,” his parent club, Beyond Limits wrote on Monday.

Former Super Eagles forward, Victor Ikpeba had also tipped the youngster for greatness.

“We first saw him at my 5-a-side tournament in Warri and he has been growing ever since,” he told SCORENigeria.

“At Beyond Limits Academy he is in the best environment to get to the next level.

“He’s a young lad and it’s still early days, he is a big talent and I hope he fulfils his potential.”

ScoreNigeria

