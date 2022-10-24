Delta Bishop Administers Sacrament Of Confirmation On 462 Catholic Faithfuls, Preaches Humility

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Catholic Bishop of Issele-Uku Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Michael Odogwu Elue, on Sunday morning, administered the Sacrament of Confirmation on 462 Catholic faithful.

The event took place during the celebration of the Holy Mass at St. Brigid’s Catholic Church, Asaba, Delta State.

Bishop Elue in a Homily, urged Christians to be humble.

Quoting copiously from different passages of the Holy Bible, the Bishop stated that, “pride is about the worst vice that anybody should have.

“One of the shortest prayers ever answered was in the temple in Jerusalem, ‘God be merciful to me, a sinner.’

“God accepts the humble and the needy; whoever exalts himself will be humbled and whoever humbles himself will be exalted.”

He continued, “One virtue which every Christian should have is humility.

“Humility is what Jesus Christ recommended for all His followers.”

One of those who was administered the Sacrament of Confirmation was Miss Joan Ifeakachukwu Egugbo who had Lady Nina Ebenighe (KSJI) as sponsor.

Catholic Church views confirmation as a sacrament instituted by Jesus Christ.

It confers the gifts of the Holy Spirit – wisdom, understanding, knowledge, counsel, fortitude, piety, and fear of the Lord, upon the recipient, and it must be performed by a Bishop.