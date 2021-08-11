Delta Assembly: INEC Announces Date For Isoko South Constituency By-Election

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled a by-election for Saturday, September 11, 2021, to fill the vacant Isoko South state constituency seat.

The Commission met on Tuesday and deliberated on a number of issues, including a communication from the Delta State House of Assembly declaring the seat for Isoko South I Constituency vacant, according to a statement by one of its National Commissioners and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye.

The declaration came after Hon. Kenneth Odafe Ogba died on June 27, 2021.

“On the 13th of August 2021, the formal election notification will be published. Political parties will have their primaries from August 14th to August 21st, 2021. The access code for online nomination form submission will be available for pickup from the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja beginning August 21, 2021, and the deadline for submitting the list of nominated candidates is August 26, 2021 at 6 p.m., according to INEC.

Political parties must submit the names of their Polling Agents for the election to the INEC Electoral Officer for Isoko South Local Government Area on or before September 1, 2021, and political parties’ campaigns must end on September 9, 2021, according to the commission.

“The Commission’s website and social media platforms have been updated with the bye-Timetable election’s and Schedule of Activities.

“Political parties interested in fielding candidates for the election must hold valid primaries in accordance with section 87 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and upload the personal information of the candidate who won the primaries to the Commission’s candidate nomination portal as the party’s candidate.

“Political parties shall also conduct their campaigns and rallies in compliance with the health authorities’ Guidelines and Protocols,” INEC noted.