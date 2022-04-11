Delta: Assassins Kill Suspected ‘Yahoo Boy’ in Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected internet fraudster was Saturday evening, shot dead by yet-to-be-identified assailants along Orhuwhorun Road in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered the deceased was cruising in a white Toyota Venza when the gunmen suspected to be assassins struck.

A source said: “Nothing was taken away from him after killing him. They seemed to have followed him from somewhere, nobody knows.

“The young man is a Yahoo boy who picked money for someone but refused to give the money to the person (whom he picked it for).

“The man did not die instantly. After been shot he drove on and hit a BEDC pole before he died right inside his car along Orhuwhorun Road before Tipper Garage.”

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

