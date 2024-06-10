Delta: APC Chairmanship Candidate Backs Local Govt Autonomy, Promises To Develop Bomadi LGA

LAGOS JUNE 7TH (NEWSRANGERS)-All Progressive Congress (APC) Local Government Chairmanship candidate in the coming Delta State local government elect, Mr. Ebi Barbar has thrown his weight behind the enacting of local government autonomy, saying it will lead to development of the grassroot and curbing of insecurity.

Barbar who was the former APC Secretary in Bomadi Local Government Area equally promised socio-Economic development of Delta State local government election area should he be elected as the Chairman.

The Bomadi local government Chairmanship hopeful who spoke to Urhobotoday in a telephone chat disclosed that autonomy of local government in Nigeria will go a long way in strengthening governance, accountability and service delivery at the grassroots.

He stated that lack of autonomy has made the local government handicapped in term of development, adding that if the local governments are made independent of the state, they will effectively execute their projects to the benefit of the people.

“The local government is the closest and most accessible government to the citizens. But unfortunately, the governance stratum in Nigeria has reduced them to the level of subservience by other levels of governance especially the state. They have been subdued and pocketed by the various state governments, arm-twisting and misappropriating their statutory allocation,” Barbar who was ones an international footballer disclosed.

He stated that if elected Bomadi local government area Chairman, he will bring development to the area by first ensuring that a University is establishment of polytechnic in Bomadi.

According to him, “Education is the key to success and it is unfortunate that there is no university in Bomadi local government. If I am elected, I will ensure I will collaborate with the both the Federal and state government to establish polytechnic institution in Bomadi local government area.”

He equally promised to use his wealth of political and administrative experience to bring socio-economic and infrastructural development to the local government by building roads, bridges, schools, markets and maintaining the existing infrastructure in the local government.

“As a core sportsman I will ensure that sporting facilities and training of sport men and women are part of my agenda,” he explained.

Barbar who was ones seconded to the Honourable Minister, Heineken Lokpobri as Personal Assistant said empowerment of the people is going to be one his bearings should he be elected as Chairman.

“Empowerment is my bearing if elected. I will teach the Bomadi local government people how to fish by creating scores of empowerment project so as to make them creator of labour instead of job seekers.

“The pre-occupation of the Ijaw people is fishing including farming. We will get the necessary tools for the fishermen and women and create the environment for the improvement of their occupation as mentioned above. We will interface with the government for the provision of materials for improvement of their natural profession and equally create opportunity for them to improve in other profession,” he promised.

Responding to question of hijacking of the Chairmanship slot by the state government in power, Barbar stated that with the kind of popularity and loyalist in he has in the local government, it will be impossible for anyone to impose a candidate, adding that he is very sure of victory come July 2024 when the local government elections will be conducted in Delta State.

