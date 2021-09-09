Delta: An Unidentified Teenage Girl Found Dead With Hands Chopped Off In Ukwuani

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A yet to be identified teenage girl said to be about 15 years old has been reportedly murdered by unknown assailants in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta state.

It was gathered that the body of the young girl with her hands chopped off at the wrist, was discovered in a bush around Aragba Umuebu axis of Ukwuani on Tuesday, September 7.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of this report but one Dr. Peter Esegbue, who shared the photo on Facebook said that there is palpable tension in Ukwuani in the wake of the brutal murder.

“Murdered, dismembered, possibly used for rituals by highly disgruntled evil men who will never know peace. Who ever stopped this little girl from living will never live too. Found around Umuebu Aragba axis, Delta State,” he wrote.

“This murder is causing tension and hostilities [in Ukwuani land] between Amai and Obiaruku-Umuebu [as an Okada rider was reportedly abducted yesterday, in the wake of the murder of this young girl] Let’s not fight or kill each other. Ukwuani is one big family. Let peace reign in Ukwuani land, please.”

LinderIleki